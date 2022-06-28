Atlanta placed Jansen on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat.

The cardiac concerns aren't anything new for Jansen, who was first diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in 2011. He ended up missing time that season and was also sidelined for periods of time in 2012 and 2018 after suffering recurrences of the irregular heartbeat. After undergoing a heart ablation procedure following the 2018 campaign, Jansen hadn't experienced any setbacks in three-plus years since before heading to the IL on Tuesday. Given Jansen's medical history, he'll likely need to pass a battery of tests from doctors before he's cleared to pitch again for Atlanta, leaving him without a clear timeline to return from the IL. Will Smith, who has scooped up two saves across 32 appearances this season, and A.J. Minter, who has been Atlanta's top reliever in 2022, are presumably first in line to close for Atlanta while Jansen is sidelined, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.