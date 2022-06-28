Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jansen was first diagnosed with the irregular heartbeat in 2011 and missed time that season, as well as during the 2012 and 2018 campaigns after experiencing recurrences of the cardiac issue. When he was most recently sidelined with an irregular heartbeat in 2018, Jansen missed the minimum amount of time when MLB had a 10-day IL in place, and since he'll be able to keep throwing while he's on the shelf, Atlanta is hopeful the 34-year-old has a similarly brief absence this time around. While Jansen is out, Atlanta will likely turn to either A.J. Minter or Will Smith for save situations.