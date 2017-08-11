Franklin was traded to the Atlanta Braves to complete the Brandon Phillips deal from February.

Franklin was a 2013 draft pick with Cincinnati, but in his fifth season of professional ball was only able to advance to High-A Dayton in the Reds' system. He only spent 13 games with Dayton before the trade, but had failed to impress with the promotion, going 6-for-40 with only one extra base hit. He'll look to reestablish himself with Atlanta and change his fortunes.