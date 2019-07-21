Gausman (foot) was activated from the injured list ahead of Sunday's start against the Nationals.

Things didn't go well for Gausman prior to his injury, and he will now get a chance to turn his season around in advance of the trade deadline. He logged a 6.21 ERA and 4.61 xFIP in 13 starts, striking out 64 in 62.1 innings. If he does not show some signs of turning things around, it's possible that the Braves could trade for someone to replace him in the rotation.