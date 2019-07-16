Gausman (foot) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Gausman has missed over a month with plantar fasciitis. He's made two rehab starts so far, allowing four runs (three earned) in 11 innings while recording a 9:1 K:BB. He already reached six innings in his most recent rehab outing, so there's a good chance Tuesday's appearance will be his final one before he's back in the big leagues.

