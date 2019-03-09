Though Gausman (shoulder) gave up four hits and three earned runs over 1.1 innings in his return to action Friday, he said his arm felt good, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "My arm feels good," Gausman said. "It feels really quick right now. My body is working really well with it. Everything I'm doing [in the trainer's room] to get my shoulder right for the season and the important games is paying off. The ball is coming out good and it has life through the zone. That's kind of what you look for. The biggest thing right now is being healthy."

All that said, Gausman is still a little behind right now. The Braves and Gausman feel he'll have enough time to be ready for his first turn through the rotation, but these next couple of spring training starts are important for him in the process of getting up to speed.