Gausman's scheduled start Wednesday against the Rockies has been postponed due to rain, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The game will be made up during a mutual off day in August. While nothing is official, the Braves figure to push their rotation back by a day, leaving Gausman to take the ball for Thursday's series opener against the Mets. The right-hander was sharp in his season debut against the Marlins over the weekend, striking out seven across seven scoreless innings while picking up the win.