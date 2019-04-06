Braves' Kevin Gausman: Brilliant against Marlins
Gausman (1-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 4-0 victory over the Marlins.
Making his first start of the season, Gausman walked the first two batters he faced, but then got a double play to squelch the rally and settled down after that. The right-hander will get a much more challenging assignment in his next trip to the mound Wednesday on the road in Colorado.
More News
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Returns from IL ahead of start•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: On track to debut Friday•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Lands on IL•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Solid in final spring outing•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Ticketed for IL to open year•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Still needs to raise pitch count•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...