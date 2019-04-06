Gausman (1-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven in a 4-0 victory over the Marlins.

Making his first start of the season, Gausman walked the first two batters he faced, but then got a double play to squelch the rally and settled down after that. The right-hander will get a much more challenging assignment in his next trip to the mound Wednesday on the road in Colorado.