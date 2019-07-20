Braves' Kevin Gausman: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Gausman (foot) is listed as the Braves' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The Braves will officially activate Gausman from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series finale, with the right-hander re-entering the rotation as a replacement for the recently-demoted Bryse Wilson. Gausman has been brutal over 62.1 innings in the big leagues this season (6.21 ERA, 1.51 WHIP), but he drew positive reports coming out of his three-start rehab stint in the minors, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. In his final outing Monday with Triple-A Gwinnett, Gausman fired seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out 10.
