Gausman (8-9) earned the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, striking out five and scattering four hits and two walks across eight scoreless innings.

Gausman gave up two hits and a walk during the sixth inning, but was otherwise dominant in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has now allowed only six runs and 20 hits over 27 innings during his four starts since being acquired by the Braves at the non-waiver trade deadline. Gausman currenlty lines up to start next Tuesday against Tampa Bay.