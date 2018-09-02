Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Pirates, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander was on the hook for his second loss in six starts with the Braves before the offense bailed him out with a four-run eighth inning. Gausman still boasts a stellar 1.66 ERA since the trade to Atlanta, but he could have trouble maintaining his momentum in Thursday's road start against the Diamondbacks.