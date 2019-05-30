Braves' Kevin Gausman: Disastrous outing against Nats
Gausman (2-4) took the loss in Wednesday's 14-4 drubbing at the hands of the Nationals, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and two walks in only one-plus inning. He struck out one.
Remarkably, Gausman didn't serve up a homer amidst the carnage -- the Nats simply kept the line moving with a parade of line-drive singles, scoring four runs in the first inning without an extra-base hit. The right-hander came into the evening with a 4.33 ERA and staggered out of it with a 5.56 mark, but he'll look to rebound next Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
