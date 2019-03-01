Gausman (shoulder) expects to be able to take his first turn through the rotation in the regular season, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Gausman is about a week behind the rest of the Braves' starters due to shoulder soreness, but both the team and the pitcher himself have seemed relatively unconcerned about the issue. That's good news for Atlanta, with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), Mike Soroka (shoulder) and Luiz Gohara (shoulder) all banged up as well.