Gausman dropped his appeal of a five-game suspension and will begin serving the ban Sunday.

Major League Baseball first levied the suspension on Gausman on May 6 after he was ejected from his start against the Marlins three days earlier for intentionally throwing at Miami pitcher Jose Urena. Gausman chose to fight the suspension immediately and proceeded made a six-inning start against the Diamondbacks, then dropped the appeal ahead of Monday's team off day. The break in the schedule will allow the Braves to get by with a four-man rotation until Gausman is eligible to return to action for a start Saturday against the Brewers.

