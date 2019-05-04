Gausman was ejected from Friday's game against the Marlins in the second inning for throwing behind Jose Urena, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Prior to exiting, Gausman allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings. Seeing as the right-hander only threw 28 pitches before being tossed, manager Brian Snitker said he could be used sooner than his next scheduled start, per 680 The Fan Atlanta.