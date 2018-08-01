Gausman is in line to start Friday's game against the Mets, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

This will keep Gausman on normal rest after he pitched Saturday during his final outing in an Orioles' jersey. Across 21 starts with Baltimore this year, he logged a 4.43 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 7.5 K/9.

