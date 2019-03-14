Braves' Kevin Gausman: Fails to finish first inning
Gausman allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while recording one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's spring start against the Nationals.
Gausman's second start of spring training was a brief one, as he was forced to throw in the bullpen after exiting the game to reach his desired pitch count. The 28-year-old said after the game he has yet to incorporate his splitter, and is mostly working on his changup and breaking ball, according to 680 The Fan Atlanta. The team recently felt Gausman still has enough time to be prepared for his first turn through the rotation and he hasn't experienced any further issue with his shoulder, but the briefness of his first two spring outings doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
