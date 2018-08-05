Gausman (5-9) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mets.

Gausman allowed only one earned run through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing four consecutive singles. He generated only five swinging strikes, indicating that he wasn't fooling many betters. However, from a run prevention standpoint, the start was a success as Gausman didn't allow a home run for the first time in his last seven outings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Thursday at Washington.