Braves' Kevin Gausman: Falters in sixth inning
Gausman (1-2) took the loss against the Reds on Tuesday by six runs (five earned) on eight hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked two.
Gausman was in line for the victory to begin the sixth inning but two hits, an error and some shoddy bullpen work ended up handing him the loss. The 28-year-old has a 3.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 25 innings heading into Sunday's start against the Rockies.
