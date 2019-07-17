Gausman (foot) allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

This was Gausman's third and presumably final rehab appearance. He threw 104 pitches and the only real blemish was a homer allowed to Logan Morrison in the second inning. Look for Gausman to slot back into the Braves' starting rotation Sunday against Washington, supplanting Bryse Wilson.