Gausman gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four through 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday.

A horrific third inning that featured his own throwing error and a three-run home run led to the early exit for Gausman. The 28-year-old has struggled mightily through 13 starts with a 2-5 record and a 6.21 ERA. Gausman will look to get back on track Saturday against the Phillies.