Gausman (2-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 59 of 84 pitches for strikes in delivering his third quality start in eight trips to the mound. Gausman will take a 4.50 ERA and 46:17 K:BB through 42 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Brewers.