Gausman (1-3) took the loss Monday, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six as Atlanta was downed 5-3 by the Dodgers.

Slapped with a five-game suspension prior to the start of the game that he immediately appealed, Gausman's focus may have been disrupted, and even one of the unearned runs was a product of his own throwing error. The right-hander will take a 5.00 ERA and 40:15 K:BB through 36 innings into his next start, although when that outing happens will depend on how quickly his appeal gets heard. Gausman tentatively lines up for his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks if his appeal situation isn't resolved by then.