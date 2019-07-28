Braves' Kevin Gausman: Hit with sixth loss
Gausman (3-6) took the loss after surrendering six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings Sunday against the Phillies.
The Phillies jumped on Gausman in the first inning, scoring one in the first, another in the third and four in the fifth before exiting. The 28-year-old right-hander gave up just one run over seven frames in his last start against the Nationals on July 21, but he wasn't able to turn in a second straight quality start. He now owns a 5.97 ERA with 80 punchouts over 75.1 innings this year.
