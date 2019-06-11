Braves' Kevin Gausman: Lands on injured list
Gausman was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
Gausman was pulled after allowing four runs (two earned) over 2.1 innings Monday night, so it seems likely that his foot issue played a role in his disastrous outing. A.J Minter was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
