Braves' Kevin Gausman: Lined up to pitch Game 3
Manager Brian Snitker said Gausman is scheduled to start Game 3 against the Dodgers on Sunday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
As long as Gausman isn't used in relief during Game 2 on Friday, the right-hander will get the ball for Sunday's potentially decisive game. The 27-year-old has posted a 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB through 10 starts (59.2 innings) since joining the Braves. While he's never started a playoff game before, Gausman has allowed just one run across three postseason relief appearances (eight innings).
