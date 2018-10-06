Braves' Kevin Gausman: Not starting Game 3
Gausman will not start Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday against the Dodgers as expected, with Sean Newcomb getting the call instead.
The Braves decided to go with the lefty Newcomb despite his poor finish to the season. With Atlanta already facing elimination, the Braves could wind up giving Newcomb just one turn through the order before turning to a right-hander, who could be Gausman.
