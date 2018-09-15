Gausman (10-10) picked up the win Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out one in a 10-5 victory over the Nationals.

The right-hander is now 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in eight starts as a Brave, although Gausman hasn't been quite as sharp in September, allowing a homer in three straight outings with a 4.41 ERA and 9:6 K:BB in 16.1 innings. He'll try to find his August form again when he takes the mound Wednesday at home against the Cardinals.