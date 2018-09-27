Gausman will start Sunday's game against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Gausman will be extremely well rested after his latest outing occurred Sept. 20 versus the Phillies. During that start, he allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.1 innings. He will follow Mike Foltynewicz and Anibal Sanchez in the rotation for Atlanta's final series of the 2018 regular season.

