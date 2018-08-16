Gausman (7-9) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander is enjoying life in a Braves uniform, winning two of his first three starts for Atlanta with a 2.84 ERA and 12:4 K:BB in 19 innings. Gausman will next take the mound Monday in Pittsburgh.