Braves' Kevin Gausman: Reaches agreement with Atlanta
Gausman and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $9.35 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Gausman recorded a 2.87 ERA in 10 starts for the Braves after a mid-season trade from Baltimore. He'll have a firm hold on a rotation spot heading into the season despite a wealth of interesting young arms in Atlanta and should be a strong mid-rotation presence.
