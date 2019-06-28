Braves' Kevin Gausman: Ready for simulated game
Gausman (foot) will take part in a simulated game Sunday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This is the first update on Gausman's status since he landed on the injured list earlier this month, but his recovery has apparently been going as planned, as no setbacks have been reported. The Braves figure to determine Gausman's next step after observing him Sunday.
