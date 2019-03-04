Braves' Kevin Gausman: Resumes facing hitters
Gausman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
If all goes well with the throwing session, Gausman should be cleared to make his first Grapefruit League start at some point before the end of the week. Gausman's bout with shoulder soreness has kept him behind schedule this spring compared to Atlanta's other healthy starters, but he should be ready to go for Opening Day if he experiences no further setbacks over the next few weeks.
