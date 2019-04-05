Braves' Kevin Gausman: Returns from IL ahead of start
Gausman (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's start against the Marlins.
Gausman threw 90 pitches across six innings during a minor-league start last Saturday, paving the way for his 2019 debut versus the Marlins. Shoulder issues delayed the 28-year-old's work in spring training, leading him to miss the first turn through the rotation for the Braves. Gausman put up the best numbers of his career after being traded to Atlanta last July with a 2.87 RA, 1.14 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB in 10 starts.
