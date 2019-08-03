Braves' Kevin Gausman: Roughed up by Reds
Gausman (3-7) took the loss Friday as Atlanta was downed 5-2 by the Reds, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander was slow out of the gates once again, serving up a two-run shot to Joey Votto in the first inning, and Atlanta never climbed out of that hole. Gausman will carry a 6.19 ERA and 85:27 K:BB through 80 innings into his next start Wednesday in Minnesota, and another poor performance could put his rotation spot in jeopardy.
More News
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Hit with sixth loss•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Tosses quality start in return•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Fans 10 in rehab start•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...