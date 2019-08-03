Gausman (3-7) took the loss Friday as Atlanta was downed 5-2 by the Reds, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander was slow out of the gates once again, serving up a two-run shot to Joey Votto in the first inning, and Atlanta never climbed out of that hole. Gausman will carry a 6.19 ERA and 85:27 K:BB through 80 innings into his next start Wednesday in Minnesota, and another poor performance could put his rotation spot in jeopardy.