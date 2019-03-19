Gausman will pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's the time of the spring when teams start having their starting pitchers duck division rivals, and with the Braves facing the Nats in Grapefruit League action Tuesday, Gausman will get his work in on a back field while Max Fried takes the bump with the big-league squad. Atlanta remains confident Gausman will be ready to take his first turn through the rotation once the regular season begins.

