Gausman (foot) will start a rehab assignment Friday at High-A Florida.

Gausman took part in a simulated game Sunday and is now set for the final stage of his rehab work. The 28-year-old could make a couple rehab starts in the minors and rejoin the Braves shortly after the All-Star break. A return to the starting rotation certainly isn't guaranteed with Gausman's 6,21 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 13 starts.

