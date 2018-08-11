Gausman (6-9) picked up the win in Friday's 10-1 victory over the Brewers, allowing one run on six hits over eight innings while striking out eight.

The Braves jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, but Gausman didn't need the extra run support he was given. The right-hander pounded the strike zone, throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes, and he'll take a 4.27 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Marlins.