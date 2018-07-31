Braves' Kevin Gausman: Shipped to Atlanta

Gausman was traded from the Orioles to the Braves on Tuesday for an undisclosed package, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

A former elite pitching prospect, Gausman has never quite lived up to the hype, as he currently sits with a 4.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 104:32 K:BB in 124 innings (21 starts). That said, this trade can only be good for his fantasy value, as he moves from the American League East to the National League, and will benefit from significantly better defense and run support behind him. He is under team control for 2019 and 2020 after this season, so the prospect package heading to Baltimore figures to be pretty decent. Gausman was scheduled to pitch Friday for the O's, so he could slot into the Braves' rotation this weekend.