Braves' Kevin Gausman: Solid in final spring outing
Gausman (shoulder) allowed three hits and three walks over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out five in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
The right-hander will begin the season on the IL, but his shoulder didn't seem to be an issue Sunday and the delay in his season debut is simply due to him needing to build up his pitch count. Barring a setback, Gausman should be activated and take the mound ahead of an April 5 home start against the Marlins.
