Gausman's next outing has been moved to Tuesday versus Pittsburgh with Bryse Wilson starting Monday's series opener, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Per Bowman, Gausman was told about the change Sunday night. This switch allows the club to move each member of the rotation back a day, which isn't completely surprising given that the Braves are about to play their 17th game in the past 15 days.

