Gausman threw 58 pitches in a minor-league game Tuesday but will need to get up to 90 pitches before he's considered ready to go, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Gausman is behind schedule due to a minor shoulder issue which delayed him earlier in camp. He's not yet a lock for the Opening Day roster, though the Braves have two off days in the first six days of the season, so they can afford to skip his turn once if he's only slightly behind.