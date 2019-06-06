Gausman (2-5) was charged with seven runs on 12 hits over five innings during Wednesday's 7-4 loss at Pittsburgh. He struck out three and walked none.

Gausman had a disastrous second inning as he gave up five runs on seven hits while even having the benefit of a runner being thrown out at home to end the frame. The 28-year-old has allowed a whopping 15 runs in his last two starts but will have the chance for a rebound effort against the Pirates on Monday.