Braves' Kevin Gausman: Surrenders four earned runs
Gausman (1-1) allowed four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.
Gausman served up a three-run homer to Amed Rosario in the second inning to account for three of his four earned runs. He was relatively sharp after that frame, as he allowed only four singles and a walk in his final 3.2 innings of work. Gausman will look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
