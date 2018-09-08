Gausman (9-10) suffered the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs, seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The outing marks the worst start of Gausman's tenure with the Braves this season, as he failed to reach five innings for the first time with his new team. The four earned runs were also the most he's given up with the new club, but he still owns a solid 4-2 record since being traded. His ERA now sits at 3.89 for the season, and he'll look to get back to his winning ways in his next start scheduled for Friday against the Nationals.