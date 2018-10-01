Braves' Kevin Gausman: Takes loss in regular-season finale
Gausman (10-11) took the loss in Sunday's game against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits across five innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Gausman ran into trouble during the first inning as he gave up two runs on two hits and a walk, including a solo home run to Cesar Hernandez. The right-hander finishes the regular season with a 3.92 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 183.2 total innings, but had a much improved 2.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP after being traded from the Orioles to the Braves.
