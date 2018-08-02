Gausman is scheduled to make his first start with the Braves on Saturday against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It initially appeared that Gausman's Braves debut would come Friday, but he ended up getting pushed back a day in the pitching schedule after Wednesday's game against the Marlins was postponed. Gausman, who went 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 124 innings with the Orioles prior to being acquired by Braves on Tuesday, is slated to oppose Mets ace Jacob deGrom in his first outing on the Senior Circuit.