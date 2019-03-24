Braves' Kevin Gausman: Ticketed for IL to open year
Gausman will begin the season on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gausman is behind schedule due to a minor shoulder issue which delayed him earlier in camp, so the right-hander will stay back at extended spring training to get up to speed before joining the rotation when first eligible (April 5 against the Marlins). He tossed 58 pitches in a minor-league game Tuesday but will need to get up to 90 pitches before being cleared to join the rotation.
