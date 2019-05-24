Gausman threw six innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six against the Giants on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

The quality start was Gausman's third in a row following a four-game stretch in which he failed to complete more than 5.1 innings. In his last three outings, he has allowed only six earned runs in 18 innings and has whiffed 16 batters. He'll face the Nationals on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.