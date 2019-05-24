Braves' Kevin Gausman: Tosses another quality start
Gausman threw six innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six against the Giants on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.
The quality start was Gausman's third in a row following a four-game stretch in which he failed to complete more than 5.1 innings. In his last three outings, he has allowed only six earned runs in 18 innings and has whiffed 16 batters. He'll face the Nationals on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Drops suspension appeal•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Grabs second win with quality start•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Handed loss in short outing•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Handed five-game ban•
-
Braves' Kevin Gausman: Scheduled to start Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...