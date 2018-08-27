Gausman (9-9) threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five as he notched the victory Sunday against Miami.

Gausman cruised through five innings of work, allowing just two batters to reach base. He's looked sharp on the hill since being traded from the Marlins prior to the deadline, owning a 4-1 record and surrendering six runs across 32 innings while fanning 22 (five starts). He'll carry a 3.87 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 126 punchouts through 156 innings into his next start Saturday against the Pirates.